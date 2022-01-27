A groundbreaking project is aiming to turn urban biological waste, including dairy processing sludge, into fertiliser and biochemicals.

Funding for the “CircBioCityWaste” research, led by the Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry, has been awarded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Through the project waste such as municipal sludge, dairy processing sludge and black bin waste will be transformed into sustainable bio-based fertiliser and biochemicals for the agriculture, food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors.

The research will see MTU team up with the University of Limerick (UL), Technological University Dublin, clean technology company BHSL and the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West.

Fertiliser from urban waste

The project will concentrate on using thermal conversion processes to create value from waste products by turning them into a clean source of energy.

The residual ‘ash’ by-product can be for used as an effective agricultural fertiliser for plant growth and soil health.

Advertisement

BHSL, which is headquartered in Co. Limerick, will provide expertise to researchers on transforming biowaste, which might otherwise end up in landfill, into energy.

Executive chairman of BHSL, Denis Brosnan, who founded Kerry Group, said: “The project is an excellent example of collaboration between the private sector and third level institutions to support the circular economy in the south west.”

In a circular economy, waste and resource use are minimised and the value of products and materials is maintained for as long as possible. When a product has reached the end of its life, its parts are used again and again to create further useful products.

Vice-president for research, development and external engagement at MTU, Bríd McElligott said that the university to delighted to work in collaboration on the project and help Irish companies to generate value from waste and by-products.

The project is set to begin this spring with research findings to be shared over the course of the next four years.