In recent weeks at marts across the country there has been a strong calf trade for both Friesian and beef-sired calves.

Last week the calf trade was described as being ‘on fire’ at Carnaross Mart.

Last week also saw a major increase in calf registrations, a sign that the spring-calving season is underway on farms.

But for now, the majority of calves being sold at marts are late-December and early January-born calves, which are continuing to achieve high prices.

Calf trade

To garner some insight into the calf trade this week, Agriland spoke with Bandon Mart’s manager Sean Dennehy.

Commenting on the sale, Sean told Agriland that: “There were over 220 calves at the sale on Monday morning, with some very good prices being achieved.”

Starting with the Friesian bull calves, the younger and export-type calves sold from €60 to €100, with the older and stronger type Friesian bulls selling from €100 to €150.

There was also a number of October-born Friesian bull calves, which sold to a top price of €275, according to Sean.

Moving to the Hereford and Angus bull calves, which saw the majority sell from €160 to €375, there was a number of older calves which sold to a top call €570.

The majority of the Hereford and Angus heifer calves made from €120 to €325, with a smaller number of older calves selling to as high as €465.

Bandon Mart

There was also special entry of January-born Charolais cross calves, which sold well according to Sean. They sold to a top call of €550 for a bull calf.

Some sample prices from this part of the sale:

One January Charolais bull calf sold for €550;

One January Charolais bull calf sold for €490;

One January Charolais bull calf sold for €500;

One January Charolais heifer calf sold for €470;

One January Charolais heifer calf sold for €450.

Commenting on the trade further at Bandon Mart on Monday, Sean said: “There is a strong trade for calves at the minute.

“We are seeing a mix of farmers and dealers buying calves. We had farmers that came from as far as Kildare and Laois.

“Most of them came for the Charolais calves and ended up leaving with Friesian bull instead.”