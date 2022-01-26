Clones Mart in Co. Monaghan is set to auction two cows at its weekly cattle sale tomorrow, Thursday, January 17, in aid of the Monaghan Branch Alzheimers Society.

The two Hereford-cross cows are due in February/March to a 5-star Limousin bull and have been kindly donated by local poultry and suckler farmer – Finian O’Harte.

Speaking to Agriland, Finian explained: “My late mother was diagnosed with the early stages of dementia about 6-years ago.

“About four and a half years ago, we heard about Drumkill Day Care Centre in Three Mile House, Co. Monaghan.”

He outlined that the center provided respite by catering for people with special needs through hosting activities and offering care.

“My mother sadly passed away at Christimas time and afterwards, I decided to contact Brendan Casey who is over the Monaghan Branch Alzheimers Society.”

The Monaghan Branch Alzheimers Society is refurbishing a new site near Emyvale and is looking for funding to aid in its refurbishment and development.

Finian outlined that all proceeds from the sale of his two cows and any further donations made on the day will be donated to the society’s project near Emyvale.

Finian added the centre provides an invaluable service to both patients and families alike and noted it is community-based and is not privately owned.

Concluding, he noted that all support will be greatly appreciated and expressed his thanks to members of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) poultry committee as well as other members of the poultry industry who recently donated a combined total of €600 which will be included in Finians presentation to to the Monaghan Branch Alzheimers Society. “I was quite overwhelmed by the support shown already to this worthy cause,” Finian added.

The sale at Clones Mart will start at 11:30am and the two cows will be sold in the ring at approximately 1:00pm. Online bidding will also be available on MartEye.