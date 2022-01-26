A meeting is to be held next week between the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and representatives from Lidl to discuss concerns about poultry pricing.

A 24-hour picket organised by the IFA at two Lidl stores in Cavan town and Monaghan town, which began yesterday (Tuesday, January 25) is due to finish today.

Poultry producers at the protest have demanded a 15c increase per chicken and a 2c increase for eggs.

“That is hardly an exorbitant demand,” outgoing chair of the IFA Poultry Committee, Andy Boylan, said.

Poultry price protest

The decision by IFA to stage the protest followed a move by the German supermarket chain to sell large chickens in their discount range.

The IFA said this was “kamikaze behaviour” and “grossly irresponsible” at a time when farmers are struggling. Poultry farmers protesting at Lidl Cavan. Image Source: Lorraine Teevan

Boylan added that selling a 1.9kg chicken for €3.49 has the “potential to lead to a price war that producers will, ultimately, pay for”.

“We are trying to get cost recovery and Lidl have dropped the price. They are leading a race to the bottom while trying to out-compete other multiples at the producers expense,” he said.

In a statement, the German supermarket told Agriland:

“Like all retailers, Lidl operates weekly promotional specials under our Super Savers range. Lidl bears the costs of all promotional items and the supplier receives the contracted price.

A spokesperson for the multiple added that this is a temporary price drop and that further pricing decisions could not be discussed for commercial reasons.

The statement outlined that Lidl’s buying team engage extensively with the IFA on a number of different topics throughout the year and it is expected that this will be no different.

Agriland understands that a meeting between an IFA delegation led by the group’s president, Tim Cullinan, and senior management from Lidl has been organised for next Tuesday (February 1).

The IFA will outline producers’ concerns about the approach taken by the supermarket on the pricing of poultry.

Meanwhile, the pickets in Cavan and Monaghan Lidl outlets are due to be lifted today.