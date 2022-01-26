The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association has announced the appointment of a new secretary.

The announcement was made on Monday, January 24, that Shane Murphy from Banteer, Co. Cork, has been appointed as the association’s secretary.

Shane is no stranger to the Angus breed of cattle and made headlines late last year after his heifer – Mercury Red Unbeatable Kim ET – took the top price of €13,200 at the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s Elite Show and Sale in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, December 11. Mercury Red Unbeatable Kim ET

The young and stylish Red Angus January 2021-born heifer was sired by Luddenmore Fionn and out of Friarstown Empire-dam, Gigginstown House Kestral N14, and despite being the third-youngest heifer in the catalogue, took the top price on the day.

Shane and his father John established the Mercury Pedigree Angus Herd, in 2007, and have since developed the herd’s progeny into top competitors in show-rings nationwide.

Shane, who has previous experience working in media, “will play a pivotal part in keeping Angus as the number one beef breed in Ireland” and has been involved with the Angus breed from a young age, according to a statement from the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

About the association

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association was set up in 1894 with the aim of promoting Aberdeen-Angus cattle throughout Ireland. There are now 600 breeder members in Ireland.

The association’s office is currently based in Mohill, Co. Leitrim, however it is set to move to a new location in Tuam, Co. Galway.

The breed has been growing in popularity among many farmers as beef processors continue to show particular interest in Angus-bred beef cattle.

Aberdeen Angus breed bonus boost

In other Angus-breed news, earlier this month, Certified Irish Angus announced what it describes as its “highest-ever off-season bonus” for Angus beef cattle.

The beef bonus will be made available to Certified Irish Angus members this spring.

The producer group is offering a bonus of 30c/kg for Angus animals slaughtered between March 14 and May 16, 2022.

These animals must be pre booked before February 28, 2022.

This off-season bonus will be paid in addition to the Farm Quality Assurance bonus which ranges from 12c-20c/kg per animal.