With the opening of the slurry spreading season, An Garda Síochána has advised the public to be patient when they meet tractors on the roads.

On the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page, gardaí noted that there is an increase in the volume of agricultural vehicles using the roads at this time of the year.

“If you are travelling behind a tractor or other slow moving vehicle, please be patient and don’t be tempted to overtake in a dangerous manner.

“Always be on the lookout for farm machinery exiting fields and farm yards,” the post read.

Tractors

Gardaí have also appealed to farmers to be conscious of safety while driving tractors.

“If the traffic is building up behind you, keep left when safe to do so in order to allow others to pass safely,” they advised.

Anyone operating tractors or other farm machinery on public roads has been warned not to use their mobile phones while driving and to travel at an appropriate speed.

The social media post reminded drivers to wash the wheels of agricultural vehicles regularly to avoid bringing mud and stones on public roads.

Gardaí said that trailers should not be overloaded and care should be taken to ensure that silage, slurry, sand or gravel does not spill while being transported.

Contractors and farmers have been asked not to let an inexperienced driver use machinery and to have all vehicles and equipment properly serviced.

“All agricultural vehicles must be fitted with lights, reflectors and indicators,” gardaí stated.

Drivers have been told to be aware of low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces which could cause a load to shift and possibly overturn.

In the case of large farming vehicles, gardaí suggested that an escort vehicle could be used to warn other road users.

Finally, gardaí reminded that children and visitors should be accompanied while on farms.