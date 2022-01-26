The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has updated its Codes of Professional Conduct for veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses, with the aim of “supporting the fight” against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The publication of the codes follows an “extensive period” of consultation and review, the VCI said this morning (Wednesday, January 26).

The introduction of the revised codes coincides with the introduction of the new EU Veterinary Medicine Regulation 2019/6, which comes into effect on Friday (January 28).

Some terms contained in that regulation have been defined in the new codes. The veterinary medicines regulation will change the existing rules on the authorisation and use of veterinary medicines in the EU, the VCI highlighted.

The new regulation will restrict the use of antimicrobials and anti-parasitic medicines in food producing animals.

The veterinary regulatory body said: “Owing to the ongoing risk to public health from antimicrobial and antiparasitic treatment, veterinary practitioners must be prudent in discharging the privileged responsibility of prescribing animal remedies.”

The EU regulation is being introduced with the aim of tackling the issue of AMR, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called “a catastrophe that must be managed with the utmost urgency”.

Reducing the use of antibiotics in both the human and animal health sectors is seen as a key intervention in tackling AMR and maintaining the efficacy of these medicines.

The AMR issue “demands the reservation” of antimicrobials and antibiotics for use in limited circumstances only, the VCI argues.

All veterinary professionals in Ireland are bound by the Veterinary Council’s Code of Professional Conduct.

Veterinary practitioners can only prescribe prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics, to animals that are under their care, following diagnosis safely based on a threshold of knowledge of the animal, herd or flock.

Vivienne Duggan, the newly appointed president of the VCI, said: “The new EU Veterinary Medicine Regulation, which comes into effect on 28 January, signals a positive step forward in the fight against AMR, which is one of the biggest global health threats facing us today.

“It is intended that the publication of the revised Codes of Professional Conduct promotes responsible and prudent use of antimicrobials to help limit their usage and in turn, help stem the growing threat of AMR,” Duggan added.