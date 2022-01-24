The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has appointed Vivienne Duggan as president and Rachel Brown as deputy president – the first time two women have been appointed the two roles at the same time.

The incoming president and deputy president were appointed following an uncontested election by members of VCI at the most recent meeting of the regulatory body on January 19.

Duggan and Brown assume their respective offices with immediate effect.

VCI is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in Ireland.

Vivienne Duggan works as an associate professor in Equine Clinical Studies at the School of Veterinary Medicine in University College Dublin (UCD).

She has a PhD in Veterinary Biomedical Sciences from Oklahoma State University in the US and has spent time working across a number of mixed veterinary practices including equine, general and specialty practice in Ireland and abroad.# Vivienne Duggan. Image source: Lafayette Photography

Commenting on her appointment as president, Duggan said: “It is an immense honour to have been elected as president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the council, along with the registrar and executive team, in the interest of the public and of animal health and welfare,” she added.

Duggan’s deputy, Rachel Brown, is a veterinary practitioner working from Moy Veterinary Clinic, a mixed practice serving companion animals and farm animals in Ballina, Co. Mayo. Rachel Brown. Image source: Lafayette Photography

She commented: “It is truly a privilege to be serving in this new role and it was extremely gratifying to have been elected by my colleagues on the Council.”

Brown added: “The work of VCI is essential to ensuring a well-regulated veterinary sector in Ireland, and protecting the interests of the public.”

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and registrar of VCI, said: “I warmly congratulate our new president and deputy president on their incoming term of office and look forward to working with them both to advance the work of VCI on matters of animal health and welfare [and] public health.

“This is an historic election, as it is the first time that [VCI] benefits from a female president and deputy president in office simultaneously.

“I would also like to recognise and sincerely thank our outgoing president and deputy president, Joe Moffitt and Dr. Ailís Ní Riain, for their unwavering levels of commitment and dedication in the performance of their roles over the last two years,” Muldoon added.