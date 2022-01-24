The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that a report on the development of a domestic wool industry is due in March.

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, the minister said that a review of the potential demand for wool-based products is included in the Programme for Government.

In Budget 2021, €100,000 was earmarked to assess the domestic and international market demand for items such as insulation and fertiliser made from wool.

Wool Study

Last November, it was announced that experts had been appointed to carry out the feasibility study following a public procurement process.

The Agile Executive is a consortium comprising experts from Munster Technological University and Donegal Yarn and is led by Patrick Byrne.

Minister McConalogue explained that the group is operating under the following terms of reference:

Identifying market opportunities domestically and internationally for wool based products;

Carrying out economic feasibility and cost benefit analysis on proposed market opportunities;

Determining mechanisms that could be used to support industry initiatives;

Identification of potential research projects applicable to supporting the identified market opportunities.

The minister said that the Agile Executive will also be required to examine and evaluate the proposals received during the public consultation.

“The report is due to be published in March 2022 and its recommendations will help focus the development of a robust policy roadmap for the Irish wool industry,” McConalogue stated.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), which established its own Wool Steering Group in early 2020, has previously stated that there is “massive potential for the sector, and the time has come to realise that potential.”