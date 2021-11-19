Minister Pippa Hackett has announced the appointment of The Agile Executive to conduct a review of the potential demand in domestic and international markets for wool-based products.

The Agile Executive is a consortium comprising of experts from Munster Technological University and Donegal Yarn.

This appointment was made following a competitive public procurement process which involved seeking service providers to conduct a review into potential market opportunities both nationally and internationally for wool-based products and produce a report of their findings.

Minister Pippa Hackett said:

“As a sheep farmer myself, I am only too aware of the challenges and issues facing the wool sector.

“That’s why I am delighted to announce the appointment of The Agile Executive to conduct this review which I expect to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

“I believe the report, when produced, will assist me in developing a roadmap for the Irish wool industry and will assist in shaping future policy on wool as envisaged by me in the Programme for Government.”

Following the announcement, The Agile Executive consortium lead, Patrick Byrne added:

‘We are delighted to be appointed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to this very important project.

“This is an opportunity to work with key industry stakeholders and primary producers to identify new opportunities to create value-added products from Irish wool that are environmentally and economically sustainable and further contribute to the Irish circular bioeconomy.”

Minister Hackett launched the competitive public procurement procedure in July of this year.