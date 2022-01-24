A number of “potentially major buyers of Irish cattle” are set to visit Ireland this week, (commencing Monday, January 24), it has been confirmed to Agriland.

The buyers will be travelling to Ireland from Isreal and, according to sources, are keen to secure cattle for export to that country in 2022.

The cattle buyers are understood to be in the market for weanling bulls ranging from 350-400kg from dairy-bred dams, as well as stronger suckler-bred weanling bulls.

The buyers are set to view Ireland’s export facilities during their time here and will be looking at a number of factors during their visit such as ports, cattle quarantine facilities, logistic capabilities and the type of cattle that are available.

Their visit comes following last November’s visit by a group of Israeli veterinary inspectors to view Ireland’s cattle-exporting facilities.

While approval for export of livestock from Ireland to Israel is still to be finalised, the inspection by the Israeli veterinary staff was, ultimately, the first stage in the process of getting approval to export to the country.

Israeli inspection

Last November’s inspection and the visit this week of potential cattle buyers is being welcomed by livestock exporters as a positive step forward in progressing trade to the country.

It already imports a significant number of cattle from other countries such as Portugal and, previously, Australia, as well as a number of other countries in eastern Europe.

Libyan cattle exports

The news comes as continued interest is being seen in the demand for Irish dairy-bred bulls from Lybia.

At least two consignments of Friesian bulls left Irish shores for Lybia last December and, at the time, one of the exporting firms told Agriland they were confident of further shipments of these type of stock as well as others into the future and noted “2022 is shaping up to be a very good year for exports”.

Friesian bulls ranging from 250-500kgs were actively being sought the first consignments of Irish livestock to the country and further demand is expected this year.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates on the cattle trade.