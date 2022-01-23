With lambing just weeks away on many sheep farms running a mid-season lambing system, it’s time for farmers to start thinking about administering clostridial vaccinations, if not already done so.
It is important to vaccinate ewes in relation to these diseases as their colostrum is the main source of antibodies against these diseases in the newborn lambs.
By annually vaccinating ewes, their antibody levels remain sufficiently high to allow protective cover to be transferred to the lamb(s).
However, it must also be remembered that in order for these lambs to benefit from the vaccination, they must receive adequate quantities of good quality colostrum within the first few hours after birth.
The sooner newborn lambs gets colostrum, the more benefit they will get from it. Clostridia – which is a bacteria – can cause many different types of diseases in sheep such as: metritis in ewes; lamb dysentery; and pulpy kidney.
By vaccinating ewes, farmers can drastically reduce the incidence of these diseases from occurring.
When to administer
Each ewe has to complete a full primary course of vaccination. This requires two doses to be given four-to-six weeks apart. Once a primary vaccination course is given, an annual booster needs to be administered within 12 months.
The majority of products available on the market should be given four weeks before lambing is due to commence.
The most common pitfalls with vaccination:
- Not giving lambs the full primary course: By not completing the vaccination course, the immunity levels from the first vaccine shot are not sufficient to protect your sheep and you can still have losses;
- Administering a lower dose of vaccine than is recommended: By administering a smaller vaccine dose, the sheep are being underdosed and as a result, which will have a lower antibody response which may well not be protective in the face of infection;
- Incorrect storage of the vaccine: Vaccines must be kept refrigerated as per the instructions and are sensitive to temperature changes;
- Not using a vaccine that covers multiple clostridia: There are a number of vaccines on the market, many of which cover up to 10 individual clostridial bacterial species and toxins. It is advisable to use a vaccine that covers as many clostridia and toxins as possible as the difference can be catastrophic and in many cases the price difference between the two vaccines per sheep is small;
- Good technique and cleanliness.