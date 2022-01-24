Met Éireann has forecasted generally dry conditions over the coming week but has warned that the weekend will see more unsettled weather.

The national forecaster said that today (Monday, January 24) will see any rain or drizzle dying out to leave a mainly dry day with some bright or sunny spells, especially in the west and north.

Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 10° with light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

Overnight, it will be cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in the northwest.

It will be dry in other areas with patches of frost, mist and fog developing.

Temperatures will fall back to between -1 and 4°, it will feel coldest in the north and west, and variable breezes will be light.

Met Éireann

The forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday, January 25) is for a mainly cloudy day with some sunny periods.

There will be patchy rain and drizzle in some areas as the day progresses.

South to southwesterly breezes will be variable and temperatures will reach 6 to 10°.

On Tuesday night, the rain and drizzle will clear to leave a mainly dry night with clear spells.

Temperatures will fall back to between -1 and 4°, in the light southwesterly breezes mist and fog will form, with frost in some places.

Wednesday (January 26) will be mainly dry and cloudy but rain is forecast to develop in the northwest during the afternoon and will then push southeastwards.

Daytime temperatures will be 9 to 11° and southwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh.

As the rain pushes southwards, drier and clearer conditions will develop overnight and winds will ease.

It will be colder in the northern half of the country with temperatures of 3 to 5° but milder in the south with values of 6 to 9°

Met Éireann said that Thursday (January 27) will be dry and bright across the country as the rain clears to the south but an isolated shower may be possible.

West to northwest winds will be light and temperatures will be 9 to 11°

It will be dry on Thursday night with the mercury falling back to between 0 and 4°.

Friday (January 28) will be dry and cloudy but light rain or drizzle will arrive in the west by evening.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11° in light to moderate southwest winds.

Met Éireann has said that the weekend will bring more unsettled conditions.