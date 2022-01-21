The weekend weather forecast indicates that it is expected to be mostly settled in many areas of the country with low temperatures and frost in places.

Today (Friday, January 21) will be largely dry and cloudy with a few limited bright or sunny spells, mainly in the east and south according to Met Éireann.

There will be some patchy drizzle at times today on western and northwestern coasts, with highest temperatures of 5°to 8°C in light or moderate southwesterly breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry and generally cloudy with light or moderate southwesterly or breezes.

However, some patchy drizzle may affect coastal parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 3° to 5° generally, but it may dip a little colder locally under any clearer spells in the east and south with a touch of frost and some fog patches.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow Saturday (January 22) will continue mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle in the northwest and just a few bright or sunny spells elsewhere.

Highest temperatures of 6° to 10° in light or moderate southwesterly breezes, fresher near the northwest coast.

On Saturday night, drizzle may affect western coastal fringes where it will be breezy.

Lowest temperatures will range from 3° to 6° in the west, but a little colder in the east dipping down to between -1° and 3° with a touch of frost possible, in light to moderate southerly breezes. A few mist or fog patches may occur also.

Sunday will be another dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional bright spells developing, according to the national forecaster.

However, there will be some patchy drizzle or light rain occurring in southwestern and western coastal areas, becoming persistent at times later in the day and overnight.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 7° to 9° in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresher near Atlantic coasts.

Outlook for next week

The early days of next week will continue mostly dry, but there will be a little patchy drizzle or light rain too, mainly in parts of the west and north.

There will be a fair deal of cloud but some bright or sunny spells are possible at times also. Temperatures will reach highs of 7° to 10° by day, falling to between 0° and 5° overnight with a slight ground frost in places.

At the moment, it looks set to become breezy with some outbreaks of rain on Wednesday night, followed again by mainly fine settled conditions and with more in the way of sunshine.