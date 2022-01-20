The promotion of organic products, fruit and vegetables and sustainable agriculture will be the focus of the European Commission’s agri-food promotion programmes in 2022.

The Commission launched the initiative today, highlighting that, similar to 2021, the promotion of products and methods that support more directly the European Green Deal objectives – as outlined above – will be the focus.

A total of €185.9 million is allocated to the promotion of EU agri-food products inside and outside the EU.

Out of the total budget, €176.4 million is dedicated to the co-financing of promotion programmes to be selected from the proposals responding to the calls published today.

The remaining funding will support EU initiatives in that field.

The promotion policy will co-fund campaigns in line with the European Green Deal ambitions, supporting objectives from the Farm to Fork strategy, the EU organic action plan and the European citizens’ initiative ‘End the cage age’, the Commission said in a statement.

For example, to enhance coherence with the Farm to Fork strategy’s objective to increase sustainable consumption, all campaigns’ visual promotion material inside the EU targeting consumers will have to refer to the food-based dietary guidelines of the targeted EU country.

It explained that campaigns should also highlight the high safety and quality standards, as well as the diversity and traditional aspects of EU agri-food products, including EU quality schemes.

Finally, for campaigns abroad, priorities are set on markets with high-growth potential such as Japan, South Korea or Canada.

Campaigns are expected to increase consumption and competitiveness of EU agri-food products by raising their profile and increasing their market in the targeted country, the Commission said.

A wide range of bodies, such as trade organisations, producer organisations and agri-food groups responsible for promotion activities are eligible to apply for funding and submit their proposals.

Projects will be assessed in particular with regard to sustainability of production and consumption criteria, in line with the climate, environmental and animal welfare objectives of the CAP as well as the Farm to Fork strategy.

Proposals should be submitted by 5:00p.m (CET) April 21, 2022 17:00 CET.