Following the result of votes today (Thursday, January 20) in the European Parliament on proposed animal transport regulations, one of the most vocal Irish MEPs on the matter has labelled it a “decisive victory for common sense”.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher noted that both amendments he brought forward were accepted, and a further amendment that would have seen journey times limited to eight hours was also defeated.

“Today, common sense has prevailed. From the very outset, I set out clearly that it is possible to have high animal transport standards and allow the continuation of ordinary farm life across Europe,” the Ireland South MEP said.

“MEPs from across all political groupings realised that taking an extremist view on this issue would not make good policy.”

Kelleher went on: “Over the last number of weeks, I have worked hard to bring MEPs with me on this issue, by appealing to reason and to logic, and to the idea that rural communities and farm families must be supported, and that this belief can co-exist with high animal welfare standards.

“I do hope now when the commission makes its proposal for a new regulation, it will take into account the very clear view of the parliament that we can be ambitious and yet realistic,” he added.

The key proposals brought forward to the European Parliament by its Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport were: A complete ban on the transport of unweaned animals under 35 days of age; a maximum journey time of two hours for unweaned animals over 35 days; and a ban on the transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation.

The amendments adopted today will see less severe and more flexible alternatives put in place, rather than these original proposals.

The first amendment with strong Irish interest was to reduce the minimum age of transport of unweaned animals back to 28 days, and to allow transport below this age for journeys of less than 50km (where the farmer did the transporting).

This amendment was passed by 372 votes to 280, and 43 abstentions.

The second amendment, which will allow transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation for a maximum of four hours, was also accepted, by 428 votes to 223 and 44 abstentions.

There is still some way to go before determining if the finalised set of proposals will have legal force. If they are to do so, the EU’s complex legislative process will have to play out.