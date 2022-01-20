Global science-based company, Royal DSM and CPF (Thailand) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an aim to measure and improve the environmental footprint and sustainability of animal protein production.

This will be done through the use of DSM’s Intelligent Sustainability Service – Sustell. The MoU was signed this week (Wednesday, January 19) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thailand plays an important role in livestock production and is the world’s fourth-largest poultry exporter.

With the population in Asia Pacific expected to grow over five billion by 2050, the demand for animal protein is also expected to increase rapidly, putting further strain on livestock production.

The need to provide enough animal protein for a growing population, while reducing the environmental costs of farming requires smart science and innovative solutions, according to DSM.

Farm-level approach

As part of DSM’s commitment to enhance sustainable animal nutrition and health, the company developed Sustell, describing it as the first-of-its-kind intelligent sustainability service to improve farm-level environmental performance.

It is said to combine an advanced sustainability calculation tool that utilises real farm data, with expert knowledge and tailor-made, practical solutions and business development projects to unlock the value of sustainability.

Welcoming the collaboration, Justin Wang, regional vice president, DSM Animal Nutrition & Health, APAC and Greater China, said: “Asia’s rising demands for meat-based diets, fuelled by the rapidly increasing population, calls for charting a conscious path towards more sustainable animal protein production.

“At DSM, we are committed to help improve the sustainability of our food systems. We are proud to be the partner of choice of CPF (Thailand), the world’s largest animal feed producer and world leader in the production of poultry, swine and aquaculture protein, to help them improve the sustainability of animal farming.

“Together, we make it possible to achieve tangible, measurable improvements in the sustainability of animal farming and create brighter lives for all,” Wang added.

Sustainability of animal farming

Under the collaboration, DSM and CPF (Thailand) will team up to drive science-based calculation and analysis of 19 environmental footprints using real feed and farm data.

They will also look for opportunities of improvement and model the adoption of interventions to reduce the environmental footprints of animal farming.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO at CPF, said: “With creating quality and safe foods at the heart of our operations, CPF (Thailand) is committed to balancing environmental and social development in order to serve every life on earth.

“Through this collaboration, we hope to enhance the entire value chain from farm to fork, and advocate food security and self-sufficient society. I am sure with the help of DSM’s expertise we will be able to drive the animal farming sector towards sustainable growth.”

CPF (Thailand) stressed that the collaboration will help reduce its environmental footprint efficiently and drive the company towards sustainable business.