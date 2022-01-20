MEPs have voted to reject the most severe changes contained in a set of proposals to tighten welfare regulations in animal transport.

Two amendments to those proposals – backed by several Irish MEPs – were adopted by the European Parliament this afternoon (Thursday, January 20) by comfortable margins.

The key proposals brought forward by the parliament’s Committee f Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport were: a complete ban on the transport of unweaned animals under 35 days of age; a maximum journey time of two hours for unweaned animals over 35 days; and a ban on the transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation.

The amendments adopted today will see less severe and more flexible alternatives put in place, rathe than these original proposals.

The first amendment with strong Irish interest was to reduce the minimum age of transport of unweaned back to 28 days and to allow transport below this age for journeys of less than 50km.

This amendment was passed by 372 votes to 280, and 43 abstentions.

The second amendment, which will allow transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation for a maximum of four hours, was also accepted, on 428 votes to 223, and 44 abstentions.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further coverage of today’s votes…