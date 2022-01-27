Macra na Feirme has announced that the final of the ABP National Leadership Awards will be streamed on their Facebook page today, Thursday, January 27, at 7:00p.m.

The the final of the awards is sponsored by ABP Food Group and in association with Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The six finalists of the national leadership awards are:

Emma Kate O’Dwyer, Co. Waterford;

Emma Hurley, Avondhu region, Co. Cork;

Fiona O’Leary, Carbery region, Co. Cork;

Sarah Kelly, Co. Offaly;

Grainne McPhillips, Co. Cavan;

Caroline O Keefe, Avondhu region, Co. Cork.

The special guest speaker at today’s event will be Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

Macra awards

At today’s final competition, three candidates will be announced winners receiving national leadership awards.

Advertisement

The objective of the competition is to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra na Feirme and the contributions they make in their local communities.

The awards also aim to provide an incentive for the development of club and county programmes and to recognise the effort and skills put forward by county leaders, as well as raise the level and standard of leadership in Macra na Feirme and in the general community.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet offers a wide range of part-funded training, further education and development opportunities to farmers and those working in agri-business or the wider rural economy.

For the first time, last year’s National leadership awards were held online in a virtual meeting on December 2, 2020.

Announced winners of the 2020 ABP National Leadership Awards were John Keane, Devils Bit Macra, north Tipperary; Helen Dempsey, Mountmellick Macra, Co. Laois; and Helen Hayes, Devils Bit Macra, north Tipperary.