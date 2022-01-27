The AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows are returning to the agricultural show calendar this year, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic halted events nationwide in 2020, with new features added across all three shows.

The first show will take place in the Eikon Exhibition Centre, at Balmoral Park, Co. Antrim in Northern Ireland, on February 23 and 24.

The second show, in Co. Cavan on March 1-3, will take place in the Cavan Equestrian Centre and the final show, on March 22-24, will take place in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet in Co. Cork.

Attendees will see machinery launches, Ireland debuts and global brands, alongside smaller agricultural, engineering and machinery companies from across Ireland and the UK – including the latest tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery, as well as a wide range of new technology, services and tools for every sector.

Advertisement

Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral

Millstreet, Cork

A new addition to the Millstreet show this year is ‘Grass Mac’, a large outdoor arena dedicated to grass machinery, designed for the contractor.

The shows will be open at noon and run until 10:00p.m, with tickets available to purchase at the door on arrival.

There will be free car-parking facilities onsite and all of the indoor halls are fully heated. Hot food, drinks and snacks will also be available.