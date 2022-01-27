“While our ceiling may be lower than other sectors, it will be extremely challenging, ” said president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan as he addressed the organisation’s 67th annual general meeting (AGM).

The AGM commenced this morning (Thursday, January 27) in the Roundroom of the Mansion House. An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Minister for Agriculture, Food at the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will be attending later today.

Commenting on the carbon budget targets for agriculture, the IFA president said “we must remember that our emissions come from food production and they must be regarded differently from those in other sectors”.

He said climate policy around the world is now impacting food production, with other EU member states taking drastic action to reduce their output.

“But our global population is due to increase from 7.5 billion today to 10 billion by 2030,” he said.

“We all accept we have a climate emergency, but we now risk creating a global food emergency,” he said.

In reference to European and global policy decisions, he said “proper analysis of their consequences” don’t exist.

“The EU Farm to Fork is a classic example of this. A policy being launched and slipped in through the back door,” he said.

“Only now has the EU Joint Research Centre and the Wageningen University spelled out the potential negative consequences for the production of food.

“Global climate policy treats every country as a silo, but there is a lack of joined-up thinking on food.

“Not every country can produce its own food. We are fortunate that our island is an ideal location to produce food.

“We should celebrate this, nurture it and continue to develop our sector. Global demand for our main commodities is growing.”

The president said that farmers know their responsibilities and want to play their part, but the debate, so far has been far too narrow. He said farmers are being lectured con

We are the largest indigenous sector in the country.

Farmers are constantly lectured on sustainability. But sustainability has three pillars – Environmental, Social and Economic.

“Last year the process to agree Food Vision 2030 concluded. We were part of that process.

“While we didn’t agree with everything in the document, we stuck it out and a plan was agreed. Others walked away.

We will work to achieve all the targets set out in the document.

We will not shirk our responsibilities, but we won’t allow our members to be thrown to the wolves.