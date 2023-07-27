A Status Yellow potato blight advisory for Ireland which will remain in effect for the next five days has been issued by Met Éireann today (Thursday, July 27).

From Sunday (July 30) afternoon until Monday (July 31) evening, weather conditions conductive to the spread of potato blight will develop, mostly affecting the southwest, west and northwest.

There will be some limited spraying opportunities away from showers before Sunday morning, according to the national forecaster. Source: Met Éireann

Potato blight is a disease caused by a fungal-like organism called Phytophthora infestans, Met Éireann said.

Advertisement

The disease spreads rapidly in humid weather in the foliage of potatoes and tomatoes, causing the foliage to decay and the potato to be infected.

Blight is the most important disease which affects the potato in terms of the economic losses and environmental impact of disease management in Ireland.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for the northwest which will come into effect at 9:00a.m on Saturday (July 29).

Frequent heavy showers may lead to localised flooding in Co. Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until midnight, the national forecaster warned.

Advertisement

Tonight there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, at lowest temperatures of 9°-13° with light westerly winds becoming southerly.

Tomorrow (Friday, July 28), there will be sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning before it will turn cloudier at times during the afternoon and evening.

A band of more frequent and heavier showers will move eastwards. Highest temperatures will range between 16°-20° with light to moderate south to southwest winds.