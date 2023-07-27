A TD has welcomed what he called the “many positive recommendations” included in the draft All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

The review was published this week and outlines several recommendations on the future development of Ireland’s rail network.

One of the key ‘goals’ outlined in the report deals with the regional and rural rail network.

According to the report, the development of Ireland’s rail network should give people in rural and regional areas better access to economic opportunities and public services, as well as significantly improve inter-regional accessibility.

This has been welcomed by Galway East TD Seán Canney, who drew particular attention to the recommendation of reopening the western rail corridor from Athenry through Tuam and onto Claremorris.

Canney said: “The review has many positive recommendations including increased frequency for intercity trains and expansion of rail freight.”

The TD said that the reopening of the line from Athenry to Claremorris would “connect Ballina; Westport; Castlebar; Claremorris; Tuam; Athenry; Ennis; and Limerick; to Foynes Port and Waterford Port as a rail corridor along the west coast of Ireland”.

“The review is the template on which all future rail development will be based, and the western rail corridor is now a shovel-ready project that does not require planning permission and works can begin as soon as government gives the green light,” he added.

The rail review made nine recommendations in relation to the regional and rural network.

These recommendations are as follows:

Provide more direct services between Ireland’s west and south coasts;

Ensure regional and rural lines have at least one train per two hours;

Increase line speeds to at least 120km/h;

Upgrade Limerick junction and the Limerick Junction-Waterford line;

Reinstate the western rail corridor railway between Claremorris and Athenry;

Extend the railway into counties Tyrone, Derry, and Donegal;

Reinstate the South Wexford Railway;

Develop the railway to boost connectivity in the north midlands;

Integrate bus service and rail service timetables to connect communities where direct rail access proves to be unviable.

These recommendations were set out with the aim of connecting as many towns with populations over 10,000 or more to the network as possible; directly connecting each of the regions of the island of Ireland; and improving “intraregional” connectivity by filling in “missing links” within the regions.

Canney called on the government to “follow through and provide the funding for this important infrastructure for the west of Ireland”.

“This is a positive step on the reopening of the rail line [and] will be of enormous benefit to…the entire region.”

He said that he, along with Oireachtas colleagues and interested stakeholder groups, will continue to call for the western rail corridor to be extended to Collooney from Claremorris, and eventually to have a connection to Knock Airport.

“It is important that we continue to work together along with the minister for transport and government to ensure delivery of the project in the shortest time possible,” Canney added.