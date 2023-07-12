The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) open day took place yesterday (Tuesday, July 11) on a farm near Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Crowds attend the open day to see the results of generations of breeding has achieved for the Ballyclider herd.

And a major part of the day was the naming of the National Herds competition winners for 2023.

Herds competition

The open day saw the award presentation of the IHFA National Herds Competition 2023, sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds.

34 herds nominated as the top herds at local/club level by the 16 IHFA local clubs were entered into the competition.

Renowned Judge and Holstein breeder John Cousar from Scotland visited the herds throughout the country to assess their quality.

The competition has seven awards including spring-calving herd; herds 80 cows and less; herd greater than 80 cows; judge’s choice; judge’s recognition; and then two genetic-merit awards.

IHFA

The winner of the spring-calving herds section was the Slieverue herd of Sean Begley from Dingle, Co. Kerry.

Advertisement

Second for this section went to the Toberfort herd of Edwards Fitzgerald from Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, and third place was awarded to the Burnham herd of Ronan Siochru from Dingle, in Co. Kerry. The winners of the spring calving herds section was Slieverue herd of Sean Begley from Dingle, Co. Kerry

The winner of the 80 cows or less section was the Hallow Holstein herd of Philip Jones from Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Second place was awarded to the Ringleader herd of Patrick O’Donovan from Clonakility, Co. Cork.

Third place was awarded to the Fairview herd of Paul Walsh from Oldtown, Co. Dublin. The winner of the 80 cows or less section was the Hallow Holstein herd of Philip Jones from Gorey, Co. Wexford

The winner of the greater than 80 cows section went to the Laurelelm herd of Ricky Barrett from Ballinhassig, Co. Cork.

Second place was awarded to the Dondale herd of Joseph and Kevin Doran from Naas, Co. Kildare.

Third place was awarded to the Clonpaddin herd of John, Gary and Pat Hurley from Arklow, Co. Wicklow. The winner of the greater than 80 cows section went to the Laurelelm herd of Ricky Barrett from Ballinhassig, Co. Cork

The judge’s choice prize was won by the Clonpaddin herd of John, Gary and Pat Hurley from Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

Advertisement

Second place was won by the Churchlane herd of Edwin Bennett from Ballinagh, Co. Cavan.

Third place was awarded to the Mountain herd of Michael Spillane from Fethard, Co. Tipperary. The Judges choice prize was won by the Clonpaddin herd of John, Gary and Pat Hurley from Arklow, Co. Wicklow

The judge’s recognition award was won by Delasheen/Intelagri herd of the Beattie family from Delvin, Co. Westmeath. The judges recognition award was won by Delasheen/Intelagri herd of the Beattie family from Delvin, Co. Westmeath

The genetic merit award for economic breeding index (EBI) cow that has not received the award previously was won by Lesk Pat Snowdrop 535 from the Lesk herd of James Moylan from Callan, Co. Kilkenny. The genetic merit award for economic breeding index (EBI) cow that has not received the award previously was won by Lesk Pat Snowdrop 535 from the Lesk herd of James Moylan from Callan, Co. Kilkenny

The award for VG/EX classified EBI cow that has not received the award previously was won by Doonmanagh LHZ Sunflower from the Doonmanagh herd of John P Galvin from Lispole, Co. Kerry. The award for VG/EX classified EBI cow that has not received the award previously was won by Doonmanagh LHZ Sunflower from the Doonmanagh herd of John P Galvin from Lispole, Co. Kerry

Stock judging

The results from the stock judging on the day are as follow as:

Under-18 section

Carlow/Kilkenny; Breffni Oriel; Slaney.

Highest individual score went to Stephen Harty, Kilkenny (1,344 points).

18-26 section

Breffni Oriel; Carlow/Kilkenny; Galway.

Highest individual score went to Andrea Rafferty, Breffni Oriel (1,413 points).

Over 26 section

Carlow/Kilkenny; Slaney; Donegal.

Highest individual score went to Donal Burke, Limerick/Clare.