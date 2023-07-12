Scattered showers and heavy, thundery downpours have been the weather trend for the past number of days across most of the country, leaving limited opportunities to secure cuts of silage.

The period of wet weather comes at a time when many farmers have crops of silage ready to be mown and ensiled.

The prolonged dry spell of weather in late May and June has, in some cases, caused second-cut regrowths to head out and become stemmy earlier than usual, as the grass plants became stressed due to the soil moisture deficits previously encountered.

Many farmers also delayed second-cut fertiliser applications due to the lack of rainfall and resulting drop in grass-growth following the peak first-cut silage season in late May and early June.

Where surplus paddocks or silage ground is ready to be cut, farmers should first ensure all fertiliser has been used by the crop.

Grass can be tested for nitrate levels and sugar content before cutting if farmers are unsure if their crop is ready to cut.

Once nitrate levels are low enough in the grass crop, it should be cut without delay – once conditions allow.

As farmers know all too well, delaying the cutting after grass heads out will reduce the feed value of the ensiled crop.

Assess silage supplies

The dry spell earlier this summer resulted in many farmers having to feed out silage due to reduced grass growth from the lack of rainfall.

Now is a good time to complete a fodder budget- if it hasn’t already been completed.

A fodder budget will allow farmers to assess the level of silage they will need for this winter and identify if there will be any potential silage surplus or shortages.

Completing a fodder budget will also allow farmers to see if another cut of silage will be needed.

It is always better to have a winter-feed surplus than a winter-feed deficit and as the old saying as regards winter feed goes: ‘It’s better looking at it than looking for it.’