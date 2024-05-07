Met Éireann has said that the coming week will bring mainly dry and warm conditions with some good sunny spells.

The national meteorological service said that today (Tuesday, May 7) will be dry across the country with some sunshine.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 14° to 19°C, feeling coolest along coasts and in the north and west, in light variable breezes.

It will stay mainly dry tonight with clear spells and light southerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 10°.

Wednesday (May 8) will be a mostly dry day with a few sunny periods. There is a chance that some rain or drizzle could develop in the west and northwest, moving to the north by evening.

Highest daytime temperatures of 14° to 19° in a light southerly or variable breeze.

It will become mostly dry with clear spells on Wednesday night, lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in light southerly winds.

Thursday (May 9) will be mostly dry across the country with sunny spells. It will feel warmer in highest temperatures of 17° to 20°, the southerly winds will be light.

A mainly dry night is expected on Thursday with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9°or 10°, with light southerly breezes.

Conditions are expected to be similar for Friday (May 10) with spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 17° to 21° with light southerly breezes.

Staying dry for Saturday (May 11) with bright sunny spells and temperatures reached 22° in some inland areas.

Current indications are that conditions will turn cooler from Sunday onwards.

Despite some patchy rain or showers, Met Éireann has said that rainfall totals over the coming week will be well below average.

There will be rainfall totals of just 4 to 10mm for many parts, equating to between 30 and 70% of average.

Rainfall totals may reach up to 15 or 18mm in parts of the northwest, which is 60 to 120% of average.

Met Éireann said that mean soil temperatures are ranging between 10.4° and 12.9° at present.

Drying conditions will improve over the coming week with mainly dry conditions expected, while there will be good opportunities for spraying.

Most well drained soils and most moderately drained soils have good trafficability, although some poorly drained soils in the midlands and south are saturated or close to it.

Soil conditions will improve everywhere in the coming week, due to the mainly dry and settled weather.