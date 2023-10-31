Gardaí in Co. Donegal are “considering the consequences” of a number of 12-year-old children driving tractors on a national secondary road.

According to the Garda Síochána in Donegal, a number of 12-year-old children drove tractors on the main N56 road in Gortahork, Co. Donegal on Sunday, October 29.

The Gardaí said: “Some of them couldn’t reach the brake pedals nor did they have the strength to steer the tractors.”

Gardaí added that there were not only 12-year-olds driving tractors, but also “13 and 14-year-olds driving what could only be described as huge tractors” at the event.

However, Garda Síochána Donegal, say “local Gardaí are now considering the consequences” of the children participating in the tractor run.

The event was the Teach Ruairí Tractor Run, that was held over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday in the village of Gortahork.

The run kicked off at 1:00p.m, and was followed by the Kiddies Junior Tractor/ Go-Kart Run at 2:00p.m.

Proceeds of the event were in aid of Beaumont ICU Dublin, the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) Dún Laoghraire, and the Stroke Medical Rehab Unit in Letterkenny.

The Gardaí stated they “wish to thank all those who took part in the event” and those “who were legally permitted to be on the roads”.

“We remind all parents that a tractor run does not mean that participants are exempt from the rules of the road.

“Organisers have a duty of care to the public, as do the Gardaí. Thanks to the local Gardaí for protecting the integrity of our roads network for all users,” the Gardaí added.

The Garda Síochána in Donegal acknowledge that Gardaí are “always delighted to assist at and support these events” and also that they “sometimes join in and take part themselves” but added that “road safety must take priority” at these events.