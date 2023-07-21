Gardaí have made an appeal to landowners as they continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a number of packages of cocaine on the north Donegal coast.

The packages, which are believed to contain approximately 60kg of the drug with an estimated street value in excess of €4 million, were found on Wednesday morning (July 19).

Milford Gardaí were initially alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach, Fanad Co. Donegal.

A half hour later, Gardaí were called by the public after another similar package was found at Tramore Beach, Dunfanaghy.

The packages have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

Gardaí in Milford with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Water Unit, along with Revenue’s Maritime Unit are continuing to carry out joint searches along the north Donegal/Fanad Head coastline.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that investigations are ongoing.

“Any person with any information in relation to the discovery of these packages is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they said.

An Garda Síochána in Milford have appealed to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/or any persons using the north Donegal coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.

Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention are requested to not interfere with the packages.

Instead, they have been asked to contact officers at Milford Garda Station on: 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential line: 1800 666 111.

“Members of the public can also contact the Customs Drug Watch confidential number: 1800 295 295,” the garda spokesperson added.