Investigations are ongoing into the theft of a vehicle from Southhill, Delvin, Co. Westmeath Gardai have confirmed.

The jeep, a black Toyota Land Cruiser with a 12-WH registration, was stolen yesterday (Thursday, July 13) in the afternoon, in broad daylight in the vicinity of a family farm.

The owner of the jeep has made an appeal on social media asking anyone with any related information to contact Delvin Garda Station.

Trailer

Meanwhile Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a trailer from a farmyard in Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon.

The 12X6 ifor Williams trailer was taken from the yard earlier this week, on Monday (July 10), in the early hours of the morning at 2:20a.m.

The owner has asked if anyone has been offered or seen the trailer for sale to report it to Gardaí.

The trailer was from T.H. Jenkinson & Co, Co. Armagh.

Stolen GPS equipment

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging farmers to be “extra vigilant” of rural theft after reports of GPS equipment stolen on four different Northern Ireland farms in recent days.

The thefts happened on farms in Ballymoney and Glenavy in Co. Antrim and Loughgall and Tandragee in Co. Armagh.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “GPS equipment is extremely valuable and as more farmers are using this type of technology on-farm, rural thefts are being very selective with the farms they are targeting.”

He warned that “organised gangs” usually target one area before moving on, so farmers in Northern Ireland should take appropriate measures to protect their farm business.

He added that the thefts in counties Antrim and Armagh are “proof that these criminals are working to an agenda”.

Irvine has advised farmers to secure GPS equipment safely overnight and make sure the equipment is covered by CCTV if you have it installed.

“Stolen GPS equipment is often shipped to Europe to be sold and to help recover the kit should it be stolen, make sure you have made a note of the serial number of the equipment.

“If you notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, call the PSNI immediately,” he said.