The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has “welcomed clarity” around the direction of travel within the new Farm Support and Development programme.

This is following the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) announcement made yesterday (June 19).

DAERA states that “there will be no change to the application process” for the Basic Payment Scheme in 2023 and 2024.

It also noted that the new schemes and measures will be “phased in over a number of years”.

Ulster Farmers’ Union

Commenting on the announcement, David Brown, UFU president said: “The new programme of Farm Support and Development aims to deliver benefits for land, livestock, infrastructure and communities through a range of new schemes and measures.

“The UFU has been part of the co-design process of the new future Northern Ireland (NI) agriculture policy along with other stakeholders.

“It is positive to get concrete timelines in place for farmers and a clear pathway on schemes such as the Ruminant Genetics Programme and the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.”

According to Brown, it is now “critical” that going forward DAERA “effectively communicates with farmers about the new schemes and measures that will be phased in over the next number of years”.

He added: “This is vital to help ensure the sustainability of our unique family farm structure in NI as we move forward, delivering for the environment, local communities and consumers.”

The new programme

The new programme has been co-designed by the agricultural industry and other key stakeholders across the food, farming and environment sectors.

According to DAERA, the programme will meet the unique needs and challenges of the agricultural industry and is focused on meeting the four desired outcomes of increased productivity; improved resilience; environmental sustainability; and an effective functioning supply chain.

Norman Fulton, DAERA’s head of Food and Farming Group said: “For the first time in a generation we will have a tailormade programme of support, bespoke for our agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

“This new programme will tackle crucial issues such as farm sustainability, farming with nature, reducing livestock emissions and meeting our obligations under the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022.”

He reassured farmers that this year’s payments remained unchanged and that yesterday’s announcement was to provide a timeline for the new Farm Support and Development programme.