The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced the timeline for the new farm support and development programme.

The department said that the programme will meet “the unique needs and challenges” of the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland.

The schemes and measures to be introduced in the coming months and years are focused on increased productivity; improved resilience; environmental sustainability; and an effective functioning supply chain.

DAERA said the programme will contribute to the agriculture sector’s statutory climate change obligations, with a firm focus on just transition.

DAERA

Norman Fulton, DAERA’s head of food and farming group, explained that the new programme had been co-designed by the agricultural industry and other key stakeholders across the food, farming and environment sectors.

“For the first time in a generation we will have a tailor-made programme of support, bespoke for our agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

“Today we have announced the road map to delivering this – highlighting the timeline for when the different elements will roll out.

“This new programme will tackle crucial issues such as farm sustainability, farming with nature, reducing livestock emissions and meeting our obligations under the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022.

“Our goal has always been to create a profitable, productive, environmentally sustainable and resilient agri-food sector and we believe we are well on our way to achieving that.

“Thanks to the ideas, efforts and collaborative working from across our stakeholders we are redefining our agricultural policy for the first time in 50 years for the benefit of this and future generations.

“It means we will be targeting support and development programmes to meet our local needs and priorities more effectively.”

“There will be no change to the application process for the Basic Payment Scheme in 2023 and 2024.

“The new schemes and measures will be phased in over a number of years and at this point farmers do not need to take any action other than familiarise themselves with the announcement,” Fulton explained.

The proposed timeline for the introduction of the support measures is as follows: