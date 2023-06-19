A dairy farming family in Co. Antrim has been announced as Supreme Champions of the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards.

The winner is Stephen Cargill Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim, who claimed the accolade for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on his farm throughout the past year.

Cargill also took home the >1 million litre producer category award in Northern Ireland.

The Milk Quality Awards are public recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies’ milk suppliers, committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

The winners emerged from among 3,200 farm families across 16 counties who produce milk for the two billion litres Lakeland Dairies milk pool.

The awards were presented by Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Affairs, Heather Humphreys, with Lakeland Dairies chairman Niall Matthews and group chief executive, Colin Kelly at a special event today (Monday, June 19).

Speaking at the awards, Minister Heather Humphreys said: “It’s an excellent achievement to be acknowledged by your own cooperative for producing superior quality milk.

“That kind of quality doesn’t just happen overnight. It’s an enduring commitment, involving a lifetime’s dedication to unmatched standards each time you walk the fields, check on your herd or enter the milking parlour.

“I express my admiration for Lakeland Dairies’ farming families. They form the foundation of an impressive cross-border operation, making a remarkable impact both locally and internationally.

“I am also very pleased to note that sustainability is a driving force for Lakeland Dairies and a platform for their ongoing progress and success through the production of world-class food,” Minister Humphreys added.

Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards

In addition to the Supreme Champion, Lakeland Dairies also announced winners in the other categories of the Milk Quality Awards.

>500,000L category winners

Peter and Enda Duffy, Cornahoe, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan won the >500,000L producer category award in the Republic of Ireland;

The highly commended runner-up in the >500,000L producer category was Kieran Duffy, Ballinahown, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

<500,000L category winners

Seamus McNally, Glaslough, Co. Monaghan was the winner of the <500,000L producer category;

Thomas and Colm Mallon Lislum, Kenagh, Co. Longford were the highly commended runners-up in the <500,000L producer category.

Sustainability award winners

Killian Brennan of CDR Farms, Kilcogy Upper, Co. Longford won the Lakeland Dairies Sustainability Award for outstanding commitment to sustainable milk production and environmental and economic sustainability.

Best New Entrants

Lakeland Dairies has welcomed over 400 new milk producers to the cooperative in recent years.

Dairy farmers Laurence Dorian and Patrick Lynch Mullins Cross, Dunleer, Co. Louth, were declared winners of the Republic of Ireland Best New Entrant category;

Gary Agnew, Kingstown, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh won the Northern Ireland Best New Entrant category, for their high quality of milk supplied to Lakeland Dairies.

Northern Ireland

>1 million litre category winners

Stephen Cargill Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim won the >1 million litre milk producer category in Northern Ireland, and was also declared Lakeland Dairies’ Supreme Milk Quality Champion;

Smyth McCann, Bangor, Co. Down was the highly commended runner-up in the >1 million litre producer category of the awards in Northern Ireland.

<1 million litre category winners

Derick and Hall Donnell, Ballymagorry, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, won the <1 million litre producer category in Northern Ireland;

Michael Quinn, 48 Newry Road, Mullaghbane, Newry, Co. Down was the highly commended runner-up in the <1 million litre producer category in Northern Ireland.

Lakeland Dairies chairman, Niall Matthews paid tribute to the award winners: “As dairy farmers, we produce the two billion litres of nutritious milk that serve as the foundation for a very wide range of Lakeland dairy products enjoyed by consumers across the globe.

“Dairy farming is a profession that spans generations, providing sustenance for families, fuelling rural economies, and playing an essential role in environmental sustainability.

“We are proud of the very high quality of our milk pool. I extend my congratulations to all of our dedicated dairy farmers for their commendable achievements and their invaluable, ongoing contribution to our farmer-owned dairy cooperative.”

Lakeland Dairies Group CEO Colin Kelly added: “Excellence and sustainability are at the centre of our operation and these principles inspire the confidence that our customers and consumers have in us.

“As the global population grows, there’s an increasing reliance on the reliability and integrity of the worldwide food supply chain, from the pastures to the plate.

“Dairy, as a versatile and nutrient-rich food, holds a key role in addressing this rising demand. Our exceptional milk producers, with their dedication to quality, will undoubtedly remain at the forefront of all these developments,” he said.

Charity support

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies has donated £5,000 to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (NI), the charity behind the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

The cheque for £5,000 was presented to Air Ambulance NI by Niall Matthews, chair of Lakeland Dairies and Keith Agnew, vice chair.

Commenting on the donation, Matthews said: “We realise how vital a service the air ambulance is for the whole community and hope that this donation will make a difference to a future patient.”