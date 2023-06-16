Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown is claiming that the beef and lamb produced in Northern Ireland already has a very low carbon footprint.

He has cited values 50% below that of comparable foods produced in other countries.

Brown made this assertion while addressing the recent Northern Ireland Institute of Agricultural Science (NIIAS) summer conference. The event was themed: What could a beef and sheep farm business look like in 2030?

According to the UFU president, the carbon footprint values he referred to reflect the outcome of trial work carried out by various food processers.

“But we have to go beyond this and identify the carbon footprint evaluations for agriculture as a whole,” he said.

“The only way forward for agriculture in Northern Ireland is to increase efficiency levels across the board.

“But farmers should not be afraid of this process.”

Brown now views the challenge of climate change as an opportunity for the north’s farming and food sectors.

“If we come to the market with a lower carbon footprint for our produce, then a host of new opportunities for our farming and processing sectors should open up,” he said.

“But we have to fully verify the figures in the first instance.”

Climate change

The Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 (Act) sets a target of an at least 100% reduction in net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 (i.e., net zero emissions by 2050) for Northern Ireland compared to baseline, along with interim objectives including an at least 48% reduction in net emissions by 2030.

Brown views these targets as being very challenging, but he is also quick to point out that, irrespective of government targets, supermarkets will want to see clear evidence of farmer-suppliers lowering the carbon footprint of their businesses.

“And this is already happening. The fact is that legislation creates expectation,” Brown continued.

“Retailers are already coming under scrutiny to verify that their businesses are sustainable for the future. And farmers are, very much, part of this mix.”

The UFU’s president made it clear that the future for farming for Northern Ireland is all about data generation and sharing.

“Moereover, farmers will have little choice but to make the information that is required of them available,” he said.

“But I am in no way pessimistic for the future. I fully accept agriculture in Northern Ireland to be a key supplier of food to the rest of the UK and beyond.”