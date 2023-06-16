The growing of duckweed on marginal land as a solution to ensure a “healthier and more planet-friendly” way of farming is currently being explored by a Tipperary-based co-operative.

Making use of the indigenous plant can extract more value from otherwise non-productive land, and deliver solutions for food production in a sustainable and resource-efficient manner.

This is according to the Green Farmer Co-operative (TGF), which believes that by utilising duckweed more food can be produced from less and more money can be put in farmers’ pockets.

The high nutritional value of duckweed makes the plant an “excellent source of protein for animal feed”, TGF, which believes there are several reasons why Irish farmers should start growing duckweed, said.

New agricultural initiatives focused on the bioeconomy are an “amazing opportunity” for farmers and the wider rural economy, secretary and founding member of TGF, Daniel Long said.

“We are actively growing duckweed in Tipperary and our members are excited by the current opportunities being worked on and more coming down the track.

“TGF’s focus on duckweed compliments recent legislation from Europe and national policy on the circular bioeconomy, Long of “Europe’s first” duckweed co-operative said.

By reducing or recycling waste, and using less inputs to produce more, more value is created for stakeholders in an environmentally responsible way, he added.

TGF was formally established in January 2023 with the mission to “pioneer farmer-led sustainable agriculture, and to develop novel and compliant solutions to ensure a healthier and more planet-friendly way of farming for generations to come”.

Duckweed

This solution reduces Ireland’s reliance on soya bean imports used in animal feed, TGF, which is currently focused on feed trials and exploring a variety of markets and applications together with industry partners, said.

Benefits for farmers growing duckweed, according to TGF, are:

Economic benefits:

Duckweed is easy and cheap to grow, requiring only basic infrastructure and a small amount of water;

It is an efficient crop that can produce up to 30 times more protein per acre than soybeans;

Duckweed production can provide a new income stream for farmers, as it can be sold as animal feed, fertiliser, or even as a food source for humans;

The low cost of production and high-yield potential mean that farmers can make a profit even with low market prices.

Renewable energy and carbon sequestration:

Duckweed can be converted into biofuels such as methane, ethanol, and butanol, making it a sustainable energy source;

Duckweed has been shown to sequester carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate climate change.

Organic fertiliser:

Farmers can align with legislation on slurry spreading, mitigate odor concerns, leverage the plants amino acid profile for crop nutrition, and contribute to nitrogen recycling;

Duckweed reduces the environmental impact of farming by reducing nutrient run-off and improving water quality;

Duckweed has been shown to have natural pesticidal properties, helping to control weeds and reduce the need for chemical pesticides.

TGF’s solutions “align farmers’ interests and create incentives” that benefit not just society as a whole, but those doing the work, chair and co-founder of TGF, Stephen O’Sullivan commented.

While duckweed is a versatile crop that can “help to improve the sustainability and profitability of farming”, O’Sullivan said it’s important to have practical solutions to empower farmers and give them ownership of the solution.