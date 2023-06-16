Following the postponed voting session of the Nature Restoration Law in the European Parliament, the Green Party has announced that the “fight” must continue.

The party has described the law as “vital” and expressed “deep concerns”.

Minister of State for heritage and electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan, who has responsibility for the new regulation said that while he is relieved that the debate is still in the European Parliament, the Nature Restoration Law is “badly damaged”.

“This regulation is absolutely vital in ensuring nature in Europe is in good enough condition to continue to feed, water and house us, and protect from the impacts of climate change.

“It’s not just about beautiful corncrakes and ospreys and basking sharks, it’s about the fundamental ecosystem services that humanity and the economy depend on,” Minister Noonan said.

He added that the “big businesses” and scientists recognise its importance, and that citizens “want it”.

The voting session of the environment committee of the European Parliament on the Nature Restoration Law has been postponed until June 27.

Faced with a vast amount of amendments to be voted on, the committee exceeded its allotted session time – even after a 15-minute extension.

Green Party reaction to Nature Restoration Law

Green Party TD, Marc Ó’Cathasaigh said it is “heartbreaking” to see that political parties all over Europe are “playing politics with our future”.

“The opposition to the proposals reminds us that populism is alive and well on both sides of the political spectrum,” Deputy Ó’Cathasaigh said.

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who voted on the proposal yesterday (June 15) said:

“I’m disappointed that many politicians continue to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to the immediate need for action on climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said that he is “yet to meet a farmer who is against restoring nature”, but that a “polarising narrative” has been created.

The MEP said he is not happy about how his group, the European People’s Party (EPP) decided to withdraw from the negotiations on the planned law. He wishes to resume negotiations soon.