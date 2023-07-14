The re-emergence of what many would regard as a proper off-roader is being celebrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the launch of two developments within the Grenadier range, the first being a pickup version, named the Quartermaster, and the second being the use of hydrogen as a fuel.

The Quartermaster is a natural addition the range as off-road vehicles were often required to carry loads that would not fit, or sit, comfortably in a cab. The hydrogen version however, might be somewhat more unexpected.

Pallet-size pickup

To accommodate a second row of passengers and a load bay capable of carrying a standard Euro pallet, the Grenadier has been extended by 305mm which allows for a 760kg payload on a diesel version and 835kg for the petrol-powered model. A longer body can accommodate five people and carry up to 835kg

The chassis otherwise remains the same ladder-type design as does the engine and drive train, which comprises a 3L BMW diesel or petrol engine, coupled to an eight speed ZF automatic transmission driving a pair of Carraro beam axles.

Tie-down rings are included and the tailgate can support a 225kg load when open; towing weight is rated at 3,500kg. It will be available in three different trim levels with a large selection of optional extras.

Fitting a fuel cell

Alternative fuels are all the rage at present and hydrogen is one that is attracting a lot of attention from machinery manufacturers. Grenadier’s parent company, INEOS, produces vast amounts annually – so its choice as a fuel is not quite so surprising.

The gas can be either burnt in an internal combustion engine, or combined with oxygen in a fuel cell, a much more efficient method of extracting the energy, although the need to use platinum as a catalyst dramatically increases the initial cost. A distinctive bulge in the bonnet indicates a fuel cell beneath

Rather than replace the engine with a single motor driving the same transmission, Grenadier has an electric motor on each wheel which increases torque availability and reduces the turning circle.

The Quartermaster is now available to order from £66,215 (€77,470) while the hydrogen fuel cell model is still at the prototype stage.