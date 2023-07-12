Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer from a farmyard in Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon.

The 12X6 ifor Williams trailer was taken from the yard on Monday (July 10), in the early hours of the morning at 2:20a.m.

The owner has asked if anyone has been offered or seen the trailer for sale to report it to gardaí.

The trailer was from T.H. Jenkinson & Co, Co. Armagh.

Relevant details are supplied in photos below.

Gardaí told Agriland that there have been no updates on this incident at this time.

An Garda Síochána offers crime prevention advice on farm security. The advice includes:

Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse;

Photograph machinery and tools, keeping a detailed record of make, serial number and colour;

Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations;

For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall;

Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house. Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.

Stolen GPS equipment

Meanwhile, farmers in Ulster have been warned to be “extra vigilant” by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) after reports of GPS equipment stolen on four different Northern Ireland farms in recent days.

The thefts happened on farms in Ballymoney and Glenavy in Co. Antrim and Loughgall and Tandragee in Co. Armagh.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “GPS equipment is extremely valuable and as more farmers are using this type of technology on farm, rural thefts are being very selective with the farms they are targeting.”

Irvine advised to secure GPS equipment safely overnight and make sure the equipment is covered by CCTV if you have it installed.