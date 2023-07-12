The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging farmers to be “extra vigilant” of rural theft after reports of GPS equipment stolen on four different Northern Ireland farms in recent days.

The thefts happened on farms in Ballymoney and Glenavy in Co. Antrim and Loughgall and Tandragee in Co. Armagh.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “GPS equipment is extremely valuable and as more farmers are using this type of technology on-farm, rural thefts are being very selective with the farms they are targeting.”

He warned that “organised gangs” usually target one area before moving on, so farmers in Northern Ireland should take appropriate measures to protect their farm business.

Advertisement

He added that the thefts in counties Antrim and Armagh are “proof that these criminals are working to an agenda”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) offers some advice on farm thefts and rural burglary, which includes:

Fit alarms to storage and other sheds. Always display appropriate signage to deter criminals;

Fencing, hedges and walls should be robust, well maintained and regularly checked;

Secure or immobilise vehicles, plant, trailers and equipment when not in use. Remove valuable machinery from fields overnight and keep items of value such as quads and cattle trailers in a securely locked shed, out of sight;

Know your stock and maintain accurate records;

Consider restricting access to your driveway to prevent unwelcome vehicles entering.

Irvine advised to secure GPS equipment safely overnight and make sure the equipment is covered by CCTV if you have it installed.

“Stolen GPS equipment is often shipped to Europe to be sold and to help recover the kit should it be stolen, make sure you have made a note of the serial number of the equipment. If you notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, call the PSNI immediately,” he said.