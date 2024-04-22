2023 was the second-warmest year on record for Europe, at 1.02–1.12°C above average, according to a new report.

The European State of the Climate (ESOTC) in 2023 was published today (Monday, April 22) by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

It shows that the three warmest years on record for Europe have all occurred since 2020, and the ten warmest since 2007.

Heat

Temperatures in Europe were above average for 11 months of 2023, with September being the warmest on record.

The report shows an increasing trend in the number of days with at least ‘strong heat stress’ across Europe.

2023 saw a record number of days with ‘extreme heat stress’ which is equivalent to a ‘feels like’ temperature of more than 46°.

Heat-related mortality in humans has increased by around 30% in the past 20 years.

Between 55,000 and 72,000 deaths were estimated in each summer of 2003, 2010 and 2022 due to heatwaves.

Current heatwave interventions will soon be insufficient to deal with the expected heat-related health burden, the report notes.

Europe

The report shows that since the 1980s, Europe has been warming twice as fast as the global average, becoming the fastest-warming continent on Earth.

This is due to several factors, including the proportion of European land in the Arctic, which is the fastest-warming region on Earth, and to changes in atmospheric circulation that favour more frequent summer heatwaves.

Glaciers in all parts of Europe saw a net loss of ice in 2023, with the Alp recording “exceptional” loss due to below-average winter snow accumulation and strong summer melt due to heatwaves.

An increase in extreme rainfall is leading to catastrophic events, such as the widespread flooding seen in Italy, Greece, Slovenia, Norway and Sweden in 2023.

Meanwhile, in the southern part of Europe is seeing more widespread droughts.

The frequency and severity of extreme events are increasing, the report added.

Many areas, including Ireland, the UK, Spain, France, Italy and Switzerland were affected by more than one heatwave during the “extended summer” of 2023, with each lasting at least five days.

Report

Climate related losses in Europe were estimated at €13.4 billion in 2023, with 81% of this attributed to flooding.

Last year, flooding affected around 1.6 million people, while 550,000 people were impacted by storms and 36,000 by wildfires.

At least 63 people lost their lives to storms, 44 to floods and 44 to wildfires.

The report shows that during 2023, Europe as a whole was around 7% wetter than average.

Depending on the dataset, it was the wettest or third wettest year on record in the continent.

Some regions of southern Europe experienced drought, while areas in northeastern Europe saw lower-than-average precipitation.

The dry conditions led to wildfires intensifying and spreading in many regions, particularly during July and August.

Commenting on the report, Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus, said:

“In 2023, Europe witnessed the largest wildfire ever recorded, one of the wettest years, severe marine heatwaves and widespread devastating flooding.

“Temperatures continue to increase, making our data ever more vital in preparing for the impacts of climate change.”