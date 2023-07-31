The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has proposed the idea of data sharing with Bord Bia under the Data Sharing and Governance Act Framework (DSGA).

DAFM is responsible for the provision of income supports and funding to farmers for participation in DAFM-operated programmes and schemes funded under the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) or directly funded by the exchequer.

The eligibility criteria includes membership in a Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme.

Under the proposed scheme, DAFM said it would provide Bord Bia with herd/flock/producer numbers to allow for confirmation of membership in a quality assurance scheme.

Bord Bia would send a report to verify an applicant’s membership in a Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme.

DAFM said that this would remove the requirement for farmers to provide individual evidence of membership in a Bord Bia scheme. It added that it would also ensure accuracy of information.

Data sharing consultation

Under the framework, data sharing agreements between public bodies for the purpose of sharing personal data will be made available for public consultation for a period of 28 days.

Public consultation is open now; it began on July 27, and will continue until August 24.

Only submissions made by email will be accepted. The relevant email address is available on DAFM’s website.

Submissions made once the public consultation period has ended will not be accepted.

The subject line of all emails must include the full DSA name ‘DAFMBB019_230607 DSA for DAFM schemes eligibility data’.

A copy of the DSGA and a summary of all submissions will be sent to the data governance board.

All submissions will then be considered and the proposal may be amended.