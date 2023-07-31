The deadline for funding applications for “innovative proposals” to promote the benefits of organic farming in Ireland falls this week.

€1.5 million has been allocated to support projects which are based on the three main elements of the EU Organic Action Plan.

Project proposals can focus on areas such as the promotion of organic canteens and school schemes.

Funding can also be sought for projects to encourage organic conversion, investments and exchanges of best practices.

The proposals can aim to improve animal nutrition and reinforce local and small-value processing.

Advertisement

Applications could also seek to reduce climate and environmental footprint and enhance genetic biodiversity and increase yields.

The funding applications will be evaluated based on a marking scheme and in relation to the degree of collaboration with other organisations.

Originally, the call for the period 2023-2024 was due to close for applications on July 28, 2023. However, this had been extended until Friday, August 4.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by post to Organic Policy Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

Organic farming

Meanwhile, a public consultation process on the new strategic plan for the development of the organic farming sector will remain open until Friday, August 18.

Advertisement

The National Organic Strategy 2025-2030 will outline the roadmap to secure a resilient organic food and drink sector to supply growing domestic and export market demand.

There are 200,000ha under organic production in Ireland, which represents 4% of the utilisable agricultural area (UAA), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said.

The government set a target to achieve 7.5% of the total land area farmed organically by 2027, while the Climate Action Plan target is to achieve 10% organic land area by 2030.

The Organic Sector Strategy Group chaired by Padraig Brennan is tasked with developing this strategy for the development of the organic sector for the period up to 2030.

It is expected that the organic sector strategy will be presented to Minister of State, Pippa Hackett in the first quarter of 2024.