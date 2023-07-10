Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, has today (Monday, July 10) launched a call for “innovative proposals” to promote the benefits of organic farming in Ireland.

€1.5 million has been allocated to support projects which are based on the EU Organic Action Plan.

Among the suggested projects are: Encouraging conversion, promoting organic produce in schools and canteens, improving traceability, and preventing food fraud.

The department will also consider proposals that encourage local production and short distribution channels and those that explore new and improved ways for organic farming to reduce its environmental impact.

Organic farming

Commenting on the call for proposals, Minister Hackett said: “With a doubling of numbers in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) in the last 12 months, the potential for further growth is strong and it is opportune that funding is allocated to projects that promote and explain the benefits of the organics.

“Organic farming places an emphasis on the consideration and application of production methods that do not damage the environment, concern for animal welfare, and the production of high-quality agricultural products, as well as working with soils.

“There are so many benefits for the farmer, the land, the environment and those who consume the products. This call will help promote many of these benefits,” the Green Party senator said.

Advertisement

The call for the period 2023-2024 will be open for applications from until July 28, 2023.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by post to Organic Policy Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

The target set out in the Programme for Government is to achieve 7.5% of the total land area of farmed organically by 2027, while the Climate Action Plan target is to achieve 10% organic land area by 2030.