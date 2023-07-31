Government ministers have today announced (Monday, July 31) an extension to the shallow cultivation rules for tillage farmers due to adverse weather conditions.

It means that the the current 14-day period to complete the shallow cultivation has been extended to 28 days for crops that are harvested up to August 4, 2023.

Where shallow cultivation is required on this land, it must be done by September 1, 2023.

Shallow cultivation

In recognition of the recent unseasonably wet period of weather, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, in consultation with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has agreed to allow an extended period of time for farmers to complete this measure.

Met Eireann data shows over the 7 days to July 27, rainfall in some cases has been in excess of 300% of the 30-year mean.

Under the Nitrates Directive, tillage farmers are required to take measures to establish green cover as soon as possible post-harvest to prevent the pollution of waters caused by nitrates.

Shallow cultivation by September 1 should still allow establishment of an appropriate level of green cover to take up nutrients remaining in the soil post-harvest thereby reducing the risk to water quality.

Advertisement

Announcing the decision Minister O’Brien stated: “I recognise recent weather conditions have made it particularly difficult for many farmers to harvest crops and clear straw to allow shallow cultivation take place.” Damaged winter barley near Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford Source: John Murphy

Commenting on the flexibility, Minister Charlie McConalogue added:

“Some early crops of winter barley were successfully harvested with shallow cultivation completed, however for more recently harvested crops that are many instances where straw is already lying on the ground for over 14 days as it has not been dry enough to bale.

“When weather conditions improve this straw will have to be “tedded out” to dry before being raked up again to facilitate baling.

“In difficult weather conditions tillage farmers have to prioritise trying to save their grain to avoid further loses.

“I recognise harvesting grain must be the priority ahead of clearing straw; the flexibility agreed by my colleague, Minister O’Brien will allow this,” he said.

There is already flexibility for farmers in the rules around shallow cultivation of land post-harvest.

Advertisement

These flexibilities include an exemption for all land where a winter cereal crop, oilseed rape or beans is due to be sown by October 31.

In addition, to avoid unduly impacting the source of food for seed eating birds, there is a requirement not to conduct shallow cultivation post-harvest on 20% to 25% of the total cereal land area on each holding.

“These flexibilities cover a very significant majority of the land already harvested or being harvested at present.

However this situation will quickly change as the spring barley harvest commences,” McConalogue said.

The ministers will review the current situation again in a week to decide if a further extension will be necessary.

The announcement follows calls from the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI), the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) for an extension to the shallow cultivation period due to poor weather conditions.