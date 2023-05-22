Funding of €1 million under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) has been allocated to promote and develop the growing Irish organic sector, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett has announced today (Monday, May 22).

This investment represents an opportunity to increase consumer awareness of organics, and source new market opportunities for Irish organic food and drink, the minister said.

“The number of farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) has doubled in the last year and is expected to increase further in 2023 and beyond,” she added.

“This support [BAR funding] will facilitate the development and delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food.

“It will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it which not only benefit the environment but also promote the highest animal welfare standards,” Minister Hackett said.

Advertisement

The DAFM has been working in partnership with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

Irish organic production

Welcoming the €1 million BAR funding to support the Irish organic sector through a period of monumental growth, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said:

“This fund will ensure that Bord Bia deliver a range of activities and supports to help increase the consumer awareness of Irish organic food, drink and horticulture while identifying future market opportunities for the sector for the years to come.”

Bord Bia has been working closely with the DAFM and the wider organic sector to develop a comprehensive programme of activity to support the future growth of the industry, Bord Bia’s recently appointed organic sector manager, Emmet Doyle said.

The key initiatives, according to Doyle, include:

Advertisement

The development of a multiple touchpoint organic advertising campaign targeting Irish consumers;

Robust export market research; and

The Irish organic sectors’ participation in Natexpo, which is one of the leading global organic trade shows taking place in Paris later this year.

BAR funding

The BAR fund aims to provide financial support to the member states, regions and sectors most affected by Brexit to deal with the adverse economic, social, territorial and, where appropriate, environmental consequences.

Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received a significant allocation of over €1 billion, or just over 20% of the entire reserve, according to the DAFM.

The designated body for managing and deciding on the reserve in Ireland is the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER), and it is co-ordinating Ireland’s overall policy position on the BAR.

The eligibility criteria set by the EU to qualify expenditure under the reserve are stringent, and any proposed expenditure must demonstrate a direct link to negative impacts arising from Brexit.