Irish sheep farmers deserve to receive their fair share of the Brexit compensation fund, according to the Regional Group of TDs.

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, along with her fellow Regional Group colleagues, has called on the government to review a decision not to include the sheep farming sector in the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

Last month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said “it does not appear possible” at this time that sheep farmers will receive a financial support package from BAR.

The minister said that he had not yet received a proposal on funding for the sheep sector that would meet the necessary criteria to secure funding from the BAR.

“We have to show a direct correlation between what is being funded and the impacts of Brexit. I have not received any proposal which would stack up in that regard,” he said.

Sheep farmers

The Regional Group believes that the government has made a “mistake” with its interpretation of the impact of Brexit on the Irish sheep farming sector.

“The government are currently maintaining the view that sheep farming was not affected by Brexit, and as a result are denying people in that sector access to a fair proportion of BAR funding.

“The evidence that sheep farming was affected by Brexit is strong and the decision not to support people in this sector needs to be reversed immediately.

“Brexit negotiations began in June 2016 and caused turmoil in the sheep trade as it weakened the currency making UK lamb far more competitive.

“The notion or threat of ‘a no deal ‘ in Brexit caused the price of sheep to fluctuate repeatedly in the trade and resulted in lambs selling for an estimated €30-€50 lower per lamb each year during the entire Brexit process,” the TDs said.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Group, Deputy Verona Murphy added: “Those involved in the sheep farming industry were negatively affected by Brexit and deserve a proportional share in BAR funding.

“As part of the Regional Group, I have written to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine seeking a review of this decision immediately,” she said.