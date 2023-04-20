Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said “it does not appear possible” at this time that sheep farmers will receive a financial support package from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

Sinn Féin’s new spokesperson on agriculture and food, Roscommon and Galway TD, Claire Kerrane, asked the minister today (Thursday, April 20) if there was an opportunity to seek emergency funding under BAR.

On her first day back in the Dáil since she was promoted to Sinn Féin’s front bench, Deputy Kerrane said sheep farmers had been calling out for supports for some time and they had “not been forthcoming”.

But Minister McConalogue outlined to the Dáil that he had not yet received a proposal on funding for the sheep sector that would meet the necessary criteria to secure funding from the BAR.

“The BAR is an important source but it is difficult to qualify for it.

“We have to show a direct correlation between what is being funded and the impacts of Brexit. I have not received any proposal which would stack up in that regard.

“As with all sectors of agriculture, I have asked my department and officials to consider how we could potentially draw down Brexit funding. It does not appear to be possible in this instance,” he told the Dáil.

But he pointed to a lift in prices and highlighted that the price of hoggets had risen by “about 60c in some cases” in the last week.

“We have seen hoggets crossing €7/kg and spring lamb going over the €8/kg mark, which is welcome and much needed by farmers,” Minister McConalogue added.

He told the Dáil that he was continuing “to monitor the market closely and as with any sector, I am always open to ideas and proposals around the BAR”.

“It is difficult to meet the technical specifications to qualify, but I am always open to proposals,” he said. Sinn Féin’s new spokesperson on agriculture and food Deputy Claire Kerrane. Image: Oireachtas

However, Deputy Kerrane told Minister McConalogue that “monitoring is not good enough at this point”.

She said that sheep farmers had told the minister that they were in crisis and the sector was also in crisis.

“The clear impact of Brexit is there. If the minister looks at the trade deals that have been done by England with New Zealand and Australia, he will see they are both big sheep-producing countries. They have the potential to undermine our sheep sector.

“Sheep farmers are worried about that,” Deputy Kerrane warned.

Separately, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture and food also said today that her party is “absolutely committed to maintaining existing tax reliefs available to farmers”.

“Farm organisations know this and any financial advisor worth their fees should know this.

“Farmers are clearly concerned about the direction of the current government’s approach. The primary concern regarding agricultural tax reliefs is the frustrating manner in which they are currently extended; often months after budget day,” Deputy Kerrane said.