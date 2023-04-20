A good level of interest is already being expressed from potential buyers in a 58ac farm in Co. Kerry which is due to be auctioned next month.

The non-residential holding is located at Coolbaun, Leamnaguilla, Killarney, close to Kerry Airport in Farranfore.

The farm is set just off the main N22 road which links Tralee and Killarney with the main access from the Leamnaguilla road.

Farm

Tom Spillane of Tom Spillane and Company Ltd., which is handling the sale, told Agriland, that the land, which is in one block, is suitable for many farming enterprises.

Advertisement

“It’s a nice south-facing parcel of ground. There are stupendous views over the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks,” he said. Image: Tom Spillane

Around 25ac of the farm is currently used for silage ground with the remainder kept for “rough grazing”.

Spillane noted that there had previously been a house on the farm so there is a possibility that a new dwelling could be constructed on the lands, subject to planning permission being approved.

The auctioneer said that the farm has a guide price of €8,000-10,000/ac or €464,00-580,000.

Advertisement

The land is due to be sold by public auction at the Royal Hotel, Fair Hill, Killarney on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:00p.m.

Auction

A 300ac mountain hillside farm set in a remote part of Co. Kerry is also set to go under the hammer next month.

The lands at Gearhameen are located in the Black Valley which has the distinction of being among the last places on mainland Ireland to be connected to the national electricity grid in 1976.

The farm, including 104 entitlements transferring with the sale, is to be auctioned by Tom Spillane at The Royal Hotel in Killarney on Wednesday, May 10, at 3:00p.m.

The holding has a guide price of €1,500/ac and above or around €450,000.