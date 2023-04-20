The University of Limerick (UL) has been “identified” as the “most suitable location” for a new vet school in Ireland, the Veterinary Working Group for reform in Irish Veterinary Education has said.

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) concluded its review of applications from third-level institutions offering to expand or create new courses in veterinary medicine in Ireland.

It is understood the recommendations are still being discussed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris.

Speaking to Agriland, group representative James Quinn said the group understands that the HEA report has “identified” UL as the “most suitable location” to expand veterinary courses in Ireland.

UL needs to host the new vet school as it has the capacity and track record that is needed to resolve the issue of students going abroad to study veterinary medicine, Quinn said.

Urging for an all-island vet school in Limerick, Quinn said UL has committed to providing educational methods to alleviate current veterinary recruitment and retention concerns.

A decision reached within the next month, he said, will allow UL to commence student intake in September 2025, with places reserved for Northern Irish students, and first graduates in 2030.

“This will allow continued excellent levels of veterinary services to be available to the Irish public north and south, their pets, livestock and our critically important food industry,” he said.

Agriland understands that the HEA report qualified three institutions to provide veterinary courses, and that there may be more than one location chosen.

University College Dublin (UCD); Munster Technological University (MTU); Atlantic Technological University (ATU); and South East Technological University (SETU) also submitted applications.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has written to Minister Harris and Minister McConalogue to ask them to prioritise developing a vet school for large farm-animal practice.