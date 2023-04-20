Gardaí are investigating the theft of a 4X4 belonging to the manager of Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath, which was taken from the grounds of the mart itself.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended an incident in the Carnaross area of Kells yesterday (Wednesday, April 19) in which a vehicle was stolen, with the theft believed to have occurred at around 4:30p.m.

Enquiries are ongoing, though no arrests have been made at this time, Gardaí said.

Speaking to Agriland, Padraig McElroy, the manager of Carnaross Mart and owner of the 4X4, said that the vehicle is an Isuzu D-MAX pickup.

The vehicles registration is 181-MN-812.

McElroy explained that the theft occurred while he was working inside the mart.

He put the value of the vehicle at around €30,000. A 200L water bowser, which was in the back of the the pickup, was stolen along with it.

Gardaí investigate tractor theft

Also in the last week, Gardaí in Co. Wicklow launched an appeal for information in a bid to reunite a red Massey Ferguson tractor, 3075 model, with its owner.

Gardaí received a report that the red 3075 model with a 94-KE registration had been taken from the Ballybrew area of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

The tractor has been described as being in “mint condition with new tyres”. It also has distinctive halogen lights.

The owner of the tractor believes that it was “lifted with a truck” and has asked people to get in touch with Gardaí if they come across a low loader with the distinctive red tractor.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal to anyone with information in relation to the tractor to come forward and contact Bray Garda station on; 01 666 5300, or the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666 111.

According to Gardaí, increased amounts of farm-related thefts take place in spring and autumn which they believe “may be related to peak farming activity”.