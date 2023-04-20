Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has announced that another US dairy processor, Valley Milk, LLC is set to offer skim milk powder (SMP) at GDT events this summer.

Valley Milk was started by five multi-generational California dairy families, nutritionists, and veterinarians.

The company operates a state-of-the-art milk processing facility on a 30ac site at Turlock, California, supplied by 18 family owned dairy farms.

The plant has the capacity to process 2.5 million pounds of raw milk per day to produce a full range of premium milk powders including whole milk powder (WMP), vitamin fortified SMP and infant formula grade SMP.

In January, Valley Milk announced a 10,000ft2 expansion of their milk processing facility.

The processor is planning to begin anhydrous milk fat (AMF) production in 2024.

GDT

Commenting on the decision to offer SMP at GDT auctions from June or July, Valley Milk chief executive, Glenn Wallace said:

“As Valley Milk has evolved over the past five years of operations, we are continually looking for additional ways of creating value for our products and our customers.

“Partnering with GDT provides us with an efficient way to expand our direct customer relationships across all major dairy importing countries, whilst having confidence in knowing our product has sold at the market price.”

GDT chief executive, Eric Hansen said that Valley Milk is a fantastic new addition to GDT Events.

“It further builds out the export reference prices for US SMP and offers more great purchasing options for our buyers.

“We are seeking new sellers of varying sizes from all global milk pools. This will give our bidders more choice and enable GDT to provide the dairy industry with credible reference prices for more products and across more regions,” Hansen said.

Earlier this month, GDT announced that US dairy processor, Darigold, Inc. would be offering SMP at GDT events from June 2023.

Owned by over 350 dairy farmers in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, Darigold is one of the largest dairy processors in the US, supplying retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets.

The co-op processes over 4.5 billion kilograms of milk solids at 11 plants annually, exporting upwards of 40% of its production to customers in more than 30 overseas markets.

Darigold is currently constructing a US$600 million (€549 million) production facility to expand butter and powdered milk products.